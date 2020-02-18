Big 12 Conference men's basketball championship history

The Big 12 Conference holds an annual men’s basketball tournament with the winner getting an automatic bid to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The Big 12 features 10 teams, including Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas, Texas Tech and West Virginia.

The Big 12 tournament begins March 11 and runs through March 14.

Most of the Big 12 members were either members of the Big Eight Conference or the Southwest Conference. Both conferences dissolved in 1996. The Big 12 was formed in 1997.

Read below for a list of past champions.

2019: IOWA STATE

Iowa State won its fourth title in six seasons in 2019. They defeated Kansas, 78-66. Marial Shayok was named MVP.

2018: KANSAS

Kansas won the Big 12 again in 2018 as West Virginia lost out for the third straight season. The Jayhawks defeated the Mountaineers, 81-70. Malik Newman was named MVP.

2017: IOWA STATE

Iowa State defeated West Virginia, 80-74, in 2017. Monte Morris was named MVP.

2016: KANSAS

Kansas reclaimed Big 12 glory in 2016. The Jayhawks defeated West Virginia, 81-71. Devonte Graham was named tournament MVP.

2015: IOWA STATE

In 2015, Iowa State knocked off Kansas 70-66. Cyclones’ Georges Niang was named MVP.

2014: IOWA STATE

Iowa State defeated Baylor, 74-65, in 2014. DeAndre Kane was named MVP of the tournament.

2013: KANSAS

Kansas defeated Kansas State, 70-54, in 2013. Jayhawks star Jeff Withey was named MVP.

2012: MISSOURI

Missouri won its second Big 12 title in 2012. The Tigers defeated Baylor, 90-75. Kim English was named MVP.

2011: KANSAS

Kansas defeated Texas, 85-73, in the title game. Marcus Morris was named MVP of the tournament.

2010: KANSAS

In 2010, Kansas won the Big 12 title over Kansas State. Sherron Collins was named MVP.

2009: MISSOURI

Missouri won its first conference title in 2009. The Tigers defeated Baylor, 73-60. DeMarre Carroll was named MVP.

2008: KANSAS

Kansas won its sixth Big 12 title in 2008. They knocked off Texas again, 84-74. Brandon Rush was named tournament MVP.

2007: KANSAS

Kansas repeated as champions in 2007. The Jayhawks defeated Texas, 88-84. Kevin Durant, of Texas, was named tournament MVP.

2006: KANSAS

Kansas was left holding the Big 12 title in 2006. They defeated Texas, 80-68. Mario Chalmers was named MVP.

2005: OKLAHOMA STATE

Oklahoma State won a second consecutive conference title in 2005. The Cowboys defeated Texas Tech, 72-68. Joey Graham was named tournament MVP.

2004: OKLAHOMA STATE

Oklahoma State won its first Big 12 title. The Cowboys defeated Texas, 65-49. Tony Allen was named MVP.

2003: OKLAHOMA

Oklahoma won a third straight title in 2003. They defeated Missouri, 49-47. Hollis Price won a second consecutive MVP award.

2002: OKLAHOMA

Oklahoma won back-to-back Big 12 titles in 2002. The Sooners defeated Kansas, 64-55. Hollis Price was named tournament MVP.

2001: OKLAHOMA

In 2001, Oklahoma won its first Big 12 title over Texas. Nolan Johnson was named tournament MVP.

2000: IOWA STATE

Iowa State ended Kansas’ run in the Big 12. The Cyclones won the game, 70-58, over Oklahoma. Marcus Fizer was named tournament MVP.

1999: KANSAS

Kansas won a third straight title game in 1999. They defeated Oklahoma State, 53-37. Jeff Boschee was named MVP.

1998: KANSAS

Kansas defeated Oklahoma in 1998, 72-58. Paul Pierce won a second tournament MVP award.

1997: KANSAS

Kansas won the first-ever Big 12 Conference title in 1997. The Jayhawks defeated Missouri, 87-60. Paul Pierce was named tournament MVP.