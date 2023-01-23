Bengals' Zac Taylor sarcastically apologizes for ruining contingency plans: 'We keep screwing it up'

Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor talked the talk after the team went on the road and delivered a big win against the Buffalo Bills in their playoff matchup on Sunday.

The Bengals’ win meant any plans for a neutral site AFC championship game were nixed. Taylor sarcastically apologized for ruining all the plans the NFL had.

"It is tough because they have to formulate the plans for coin tosses, formulate the plans for neutral-site games, and we just keep screwing it up for everybody," Taylor said, via NFL Network. "I hate that, for people who have to endure all the logistical issues, we keep screwing it up."

The AFC championship would’ve been played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta if the Bills had beaten the Bengals due to the NFL ruling their Week 17 matchup a no-contest stemming from Damar Hamlin’s collapse on the field.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow also dropped a cold line about the neutral site. He spoke to CBS’ Tracy Wolfson after the game and was asked about the talk around a neutral site for the conference championship.

"Better send those refunds," Burrow said.

Burrow finished the game 23 of 36 with 242 passing yards and two touchdown passes. He would get off to a hot start by leading the Bengals to touchdowns on their first two drives of the game.

The first one was a six-play, 79-yard drive that ended with a Burrow touchdown pass to Ja’Marr Chase. After forcing Buffalo to punt, Burrow engineered a 10-play, 72-yard drive that ended with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Hurst.

Cincinnati wouldn’t look back.

Ahead of Sunday’s playoff game, Bengals running back Joe Mixon said the presale of AFC championship game tickets was "disrespectful."

"I mean, to be honest, it’s disrespectful," he said Wednesday when asked if the reports motivated the team. "But we’re not worried about that s---. Like I said, we got a game to play on Sunday, right? So, you can’t count us out.

"We got a game to play on Sunday. Like I said, that other stuff – that don’t mean s---. We’re going to go out there on Sunday, and we’re going to do what the hell we got to do to come back with the ‘W,’ and then we’re going to see what they’re talking about."