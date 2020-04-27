Bengals welcome Joe Burrow to town after taking quarterback No. 1

The Cincinnati Bengals welcomed Joe Burrow to the city on Monday with a few billboards.

Burrow was selected No. 1 overall on Thursday after having one of the greatest college football seasons in history at LSU. It was clear since Burrow and LSU won the national championship what the Bengals were going to do.

“Welcome home,” one of the billboards read alongside a picture of Burrow wearing a Bengals jersey.

Another billboard read: “Geaux Bengals.”

Burrow grew up in Athens, Ohio, after his family moved there because his father accepted a position to join Ohio University's football staff. He attended Athens High School and won the Gatorade Player of the Year in 2014 as a senior. He committed to Ohio State before transferring to LSU.

He found himself back in Ohio after a great season with LSU in 2019.

“It's a dream come true," Burrow told ESPN immediately following the pick.

“I wasn't very good my junior year. It’s pretty simple,” Burrow said of his growth throughout his college career. “I worked really hard to get better, all my guys worked really hard to get better and we just gelled as a team this year to do exactly what we did. I just wasn’t as good as my senior year. But I worked really, really hard to improve.”