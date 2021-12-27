Bengals make no apologies for aggressiveness against Ravens: 'This is the NFL'

Joe Burrow had no qualms about keeping up the passing game as the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Baltimore Ravens 41-21 on Sunday to take full control of the AFC North.

Burrow threw for a team-record 525 yards with four touchdowns. His passing yardage in the game was fourth-most in a single game all time. Burrow was asked whether coach Zac Taylor was trying to send a message to the Ravens by keeping the dynamo offense in the game.

"No, I don't think so," Burrow said. "I think their offense was moving the ball all day. They were doing a good job and putting points on the board. They're the number- one rush defense in the league going into the game, so we were throwing the ball really well, so we needed first downs to keep their offense off the field. We were just doing what was working."

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio said Sunday night on NBC's "Football Night in America" he asked Burrow about the passing yardage mark and when he realized he was closing in on 500 passing yards.

"I asked him when it became evident that they had a chance to get to 500 (passing yards). He said sometime in the fourth quarter they realized they had a shot, and they went for it. And he makes no apologies for getting to that mark," Florio said.

"He told me, ‘This is the NFL. This isn’t peewee, this isn’t high school. You play until the final whistle. I don’t care what the score is. We’ve been in spots where teams go out and do that to us. They did it to us last year. No sympathy from me.’"

Taylor said after the game he was trying to teach his players to start developing a "killer instinct."

"Our guys need to develop a killer instinct right now. Now's the time that we have to be playing our best football. Baltimore's been in this position before, and they never quit," Taylor said. "You can start doing some of those things where all the sudden they score, and it's a one-possession game, and you have to start throwing again. We saw that too much on tape from them to be able to get back in the game, so that's why we did what we did."

Burrow said the team was "getting there" when it came to that notion.

"Today I was really excited about how aggressive we were after we got up because we've had some points in the year where we get up a couple touchdowns, three scores and such, and we get less aggressive. It's tough. We stayed aggressive today. We were able to score every time we touched the ball," Burrow added.