Bengals' Joe Burrow gets leveled by Eagles defensive lineman, briefly leaves game

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was briefly knocked out of the game after taking a huge hit from Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Malik Jackson Sunday.

Burrow went down at the beginning of the second quarter. Jackson was flagged for roughing the passer. The rookie didn’t appear to see Jackson bearing down on him.

The 2019 Heisman Trophy winner was evaluated and somehow returned to the game.

The Bengals’ protection around Burrow has been a focal point in the first two games of the season. He has been sacked six times in the first two games. When Burrow went down, the Eagles already had managed six hits on him.

Last week, Burrow threw 61 times, recorded more than 300 passing yards and had his first-career touchdown passes. However, the Bengals lost to the Browns.

The Bengals struggled on offense all last season. He explained last week that he doesn’t like losing. He was undefeated during his senior season with LSU.

“Losing isn’t very fun. This might be the only time in my sporting career that I have lost two games in a row. It doesn’t feel very good. I know that the guys in there are hurting. We are going to come back to work tomorrow and try to get this thing right. Losing is unacceptable to me, to everyone in there, to coach [Zac] Taylor and to everybody in this organization. We are just going to have to get it fixed,” he told reporters after the game, according to the team site.

He added: “I will never adjust or accept losing. That is just something that is not in my mindset so this 0-2 start is really hurting me. I know it is hurting Coach and everybody in there. We will never adjust to losing. We will never accept losing. We are just going to have to get it right.”