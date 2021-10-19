Expand / Collapse search
Bengals' Joe Burrow laments Ed Orgeron's exit from LSU: 'We did just win a national championship 2 years ago'

Orgeron holds a 9-8 record since Burrow’s departure

Paulina Dedaj
Paulina Dedaj
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow says he was disappointed to learn that his former head coach Ed Orgeron and LSU have decided to part ways at the end of the college football season after six years with the program. 

Burrow, who was drafted by the Bengals after winning a national championship and the Heisman Trophy with LSU in 2019, told reporters on Sunday that he owes his NFL career to "Coach O."

"It’s disappointing to me because he’s really a man that gave me an opportunity when nobody else really was," Burrow said, via Audacy. "I wouldn’t be here without Coach O. I’m forever indebted to him as a person and as a player. Our relationship will continue for the rest of our lives. I love the man, I love the coach."

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 13: LSU Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron share a moment on stage before the trophy presentation after winning the CFP National Championship game between the LSU Tigers and Clemson Tigers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Burrow transferred to LSU in 2019 after losing the starting job at Ohio State to Dwayne Haskins. In his second season with Orgeron, LSU went 15-0 and defeated Clemson in the National Championship game. That season has been called one of the greatest in college football history but unfortunately for Orgeron, it began a point of decline. 

He is 9-8 since Burrow’s departure and has lost a number of critical coaching staff, including Joe Brady who left the team to become the Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator in 2020. 

"We haven’t won enough games the last two years," Orgeron said on Sunday night when the program officially announced their decision. "I totally get it."

LSU coach Ed Orgeron looks up at the video board during the first half of the tealm's NCAA college football game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.

He continued: "I’m always going to appreciate my time here. I have no regrets."

Burrow acknowledged LSU’s dismal record in the two seasons since he’s been gone but reminded reporters that Orgeron isn’t far removed from his success with the program. 

FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2019, file photo, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs against Georgia during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, in Atlanta. The Southeastern Conference broke the NFL record for first-round draft picks by a conference. Fifteen players from the powerhouse league were selected in the opening round Thursday night, April 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)

"They hadn’t been winning as many games as I know they would like, but we did just win a national championship two years ago. So that’s disappointing," he said. "I love Coach O and everyone over there, so I hope he’s able to find a place where he feels like he’s welcomed."

