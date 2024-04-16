Beijing half marathon under investigation after video appears to show competitors let Chinese runner win

Race officials are investigating a half-marathon in Beijing after videos online have led to overwhelming speculation that three African runners appeared to slow down in order to allow China's top long-distance runner, He Jie, to finish ahead of them.

He, who won the Asian Games men’s marathon last year and holds the Chinese national record in the event after finishing the Wuxi Marathon with a time of 2 hours, 6 minutes and 47 seconds, came in first place at the Mengniu Beijing Half Marathon on Sunday.

He finished the race with a time of 1 hour, 3 minutes, 44 seconds.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

But controversy arose in the final moments of the race when a live stream of the event showed one of the runners appearing to usher He, who was trailing behind the pack, forward.

VIEW THE MOMENT ON X.

Organizers of the race issued a statement Monday morning, confirming that an investigation into the race results has been launched.

ETHIOPIAN NATIONAL SISAY LEMMA WINS BOSTON MARATHON

"The organizing committee attaches great importance to the issue raised by netizens about the results of the (race)," organizers said, according to The Associated Press. "A special investigation team has been set up to conduct an investigation, and the results of the investigation will be released to the public in a timely fashion."

Kenya's Robert Keter and Willy Mnangat and Ethiopia's Dejene Hailu were the other three runners at the center of the controversy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mnangat told BBC Sport Africa that the group was not running competitively, but rather as pacemakers for He.

"I was not there to compete," Mnangat said. "It was not a competitive race for me."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.