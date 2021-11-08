Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chicago Bears
Published

Bears' Cassius Marsh called for questionable taunting penalty, fans worked up into frenzy

NFL has been happy with way taunting penalties have been called

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The NFL’s crackdown on players taunting has noticeably been emphasized during the 2021 season, but one of the more egregious penalties was called on Chicago Bears defensive lineman Cassius Marsh during Monday night's game at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.

Marsh had just closed out a sack on Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to force what could’ve been a fourth down. Marsh celebrated with a karate kick and apparently looked at the Steelers sideline for too long and was called for a taunting penalty.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger passes against the Chicago Bears during the second Nov. 8, 2021, quarter at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger passes against the Chicago Bears during the second Nov. 8, 2021, quarter at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

The former Steelers player may have been wanting to add an exclamation point to his sack, but it cost the Bears yards and eventually three points. The Steelers won 29-27.

The penalty made NFL fans irate, with some taking issue with the way referee Tony Corrente appeared to run into Marsh.

Corrente explained the taunting penalty to the pool reporter.

Marsh said afterward he didn't say anything to the Steelers' bench but made clear that if he had hit Corrente he would've been thrown out of the game.

But while fans were angered over the call, NFL executives don’t see a problem with the crackdown. Troy Vincent, the league’s vice president of football operations, said it as much last month.

PATRIOTS' MAC JONES ON CONTROVERSIAL TACKLE ON PANTHERS' BRIAN BURNS: 'I THOUGHT HE HAD THE BALL'

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cassius Marsh (49) after the game against the Detroit Lions Aug 21, 2021, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cassius Marsh (49) after the game against the Detroit Lions Aug 21, 2021, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports)

"We're right where we need to be and we're now seeing the correction we were looking for," Vincent told the Associated Press in October. "We saw the spike the first three weeks and now we're seeing the decline. The coaches and the NFL Competition Committee are pleased. Coaches have told us their players are adjusting, they're thinking about what they're going to do, knowing it may cost the team. These are game-changing penalties for a selfish act."

The NFL Competition Committee and the Coaches’ Subcommittee called for the emphasis in the offseason.

"The coaches felt over the last few years it had gotten out of control. We cannot move away from sportsmanship being the core of our game," Vincent added.

"Sportsmanship has always been the core. The rules are very clear. Don't do it toward the opponent's sideline or at the opponent. That doesn't mean you can't celebrate, you can't have fun, you can't have spontaneous actions. You can jump, flip, celebrate. You just can't do it at an opponent. It leads to bad outcomes like players spitting at each other's face, players throwing punches and fighting, players kicking and stomping one other. Make a play like a professional and get back in the huddle. You can have fun, but you cannot get in another player's face. It leads to bad outcomes."

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cassius Marsh warms up before a game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Pittsburgh Steelers Aug. 6, 2021, at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cassius Marsh warms up before a game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Pittsburgh Steelers Aug. 6, 2021, at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. (Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Steelers were up 26-20 after a Chris Boswell field goal moments before the 2-minute warning.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com