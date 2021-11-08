Bears' Cassius Marsh called for questionable taunting penalty, fans worked up into frenzy

The NFL’s crackdown on players taunting has noticeably been emphasized during the 2021 season, but one of the more egregious penalties was called on Chicago Bears defensive lineman Cassius Marsh during Monday night's game at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.

Marsh had just closed out a sack on Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to force what could’ve been a fourth down. Marsh celebrated with a karate kick and apparently looked at the Steelers sideline for too long and was called for a taunting penalty.

The former Steelers player may have been wanting to add an exclamation point to his sack, but it cost the Bears yards and eventually three points. The Steelers won 29-27.

The penalty made NFL fans irate, with some taking issue with the way referee Tony Corrente appeared to run into Marsh.

Corrente explained the taunting penalty to the pool reporter.

Marsh said afterward he didn't say anything to the Steelers' bench but made clear that if he had hit Corrente he would've been thrown out of the game.

But while fans were angered over the call, NFL executives don’t see a problem with the crackdown. Troy Vincent, the league’s vice president of football operations, said it as much last month.

"We're right where we need to be and we're now seeing the correction we were looking for," Vincent told the Associated Press in October. "We saw the spike the first three weeks and now we're seeing the decline. The coaches and the NFL Competition Committee are pleased. Coaches have told us their players are adjusting, they're thinking about what they're going to do, knowing it may cost the team. These are game-changing penalties for a selfish act."

The NFL Competition Committee and the Coaches’ Subcommittee called for the emphasis in the offseason.

"The coaches felt over the last few years it had gotten out of control. We cannot move away from sportsmanship being the core of our game," Vincent added.

"Sportsmanship has always been the core. The rules are very clear. Don't do it toward the opponent's sideline or at the opponent. That doesn't mean you can't celebrate, you can't have fun, you can't have spontaneous actions. You can jump, flip, celebrate. You just can't do it at an opponent. It leads to bad outcomes like players spitting at each other's face, players throwing punches and fighting, players kicking and stomping one other. Make a play like a professional and get back in the huddle. You can have fun, but you cannot get in another player's face. It leads to bad outcomes."

The Steelers were up 26-20 after a Chris Boswell field goal moments before the 2-minute warning.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.