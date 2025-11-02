Bears' Caleb Williams makes first career TD catch vs Bengals

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson went deep into his playbook in the first quarter of their matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon.

The Bears had the 2-yard line when Johnson called a trick play. Caleb Williams handed the ball to wide receiver Rome Odunze, who then gave it to wide receiver D.J. Moore.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Moore flipped the ball to Williams, who was wide open in the end zone for the touchdown. It was the first reception and touchdown catch of Williams’ career. The score helped tie the game up at seven apiece.

It was a triumphant response to the Bengals’ opening kick.

Bengals kick returner Charlie Jones gave his team an electric start to Week 9 in their matchup against the Bears.

PATRICK MAHOMES OR JONATHAN TAYLOR FOR MIDSEASON NFL MVP? 'FOX NFL KICKOFF' DEBATES

Jones fielded a Cairo Santos kick from the 2-yard line, found a hole and busted through the Bears’ coverage team. He returned the kick 98 yards for a Bengals touchdown. Jones hit a top speed of 21.78 mph on the kick return, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

Both teams came into the game in need of a victory to stay afloat in their respective playoff races.

Cincinnati has been able to stay within a shot of the AFC North lead behind Joe Flacco and Jake Browning, who have played in lieu of an injured Joe Burrow.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Chicago was still in the hunt for the postseason despite being 4-3 and in third in the NFC North division behind the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions.