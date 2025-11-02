Expand / Collapse search
Chicago Bears

Bears' Caleb Williams makes first career TD catch vs Bengals

Williams' touchdown came after the Bengals returned the opening kickoff for a TD

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson went deep into his playbook in the first quarter of their matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon.

The Bears had the 2-yard line when Johnson called a trick play. Caleb Williams handed the ball to wide receiver Rome Odunze, who then gave it to wide receiver D.J. Moore.

DJ Moore throws to Caleb Williams

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore throws to quarterback Caleb Williams for a touchdown against the Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)

Moore flipped the ball to Williams, who was wide open in the end zone for the touchdown. It was the first reception and touchdown catch of Williams’ career. The score helped tie the game up at seven apiece.

It was a triumphant response to the Bengals’ opening kick.

Bengals kick returner Charlie Jones gave his team an electric start to Week 9 in their matchup against the Bears.

Caleb Williams looks on

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams warms up before the Bengals game Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)

Jones fielded a Cairo Santos kick from the 2-yard line, found a hole and busted through the Bears’ coverage team. He returned the kick 98 yards for a Bengals touchdown. Jones hit a top speed of 21.78 mph on the kick return, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

Both teams came into the game in need of a victory to stay afloat in their respective playoff races.

Cincinnati has been able to stay within a shot of the AFC North lead behind Joe Flacco and Jake Browning, who have played in lieu of an injured Joe Burrow.

Charlie Jones jumps into the stands

Bengals wide receiver Charlie Jones celebrates his opening kickoff return touchdown against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)

Chicago was still in the hunt for the postseason despite being 4-3 and in third in the NFC North division behind the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions.

