Bears’ Cairo Santos calls Soldier Field turf conditions ‘reckless’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Saturday’s opening preseason game for both the Kansas City Chiefs and the Chicago Bears was an opportunity for fans of the two teams to get a glimpse of the 2022 rosters.

It was also an opportunity for many to get their first glimpse of the conditions at Soldier Field, and the reviews were not five-star.

NFL Players Association president J.C. Tretter caught a glimpse of the turf at Soldier Field and was not impressed.

JETS’ GARRETT WILSON SHARES DIFFERENCE BETWEEN JOE FLACCO AND ZACH WILSON

"The NFL said that this field met minimum testing standards. We clearly need to re-evaluate what is an acceptable surface for players to compete on. We need new testing metrics looking at the performance and safety of every field. The NFL can and should do better," Tretter wrote on social media.

Bears kicker Cairo Santos condemned the field conditions, saying that player safety should be of top concern.

‘‘I think it’s reckless that we have a product of the league out there, big-time players on both teams out there, and it’s too bad if the field becomes an issue where there’s an injury and that star of the league is out for the season,’’ Santos told the Chicago Sun-Times. ‘‘And that can happen. It’s a reckless thing that they’re not taking care of it to the standards [of the players].’’

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Soldier Field is the oldest stadium in the NFL and hosted an Elton John concert eight days before the Bears' first preseason game against the Chiefs.

Not everyone had negative thoughts on the field conditions, with Chicago quarterback Justin Fields saying that the turf was an improvement over the week before.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I mean, it's kind of always been like that," Fields said, according to ESPN. "It definitely was better than the family fest earlier this week. I'm just glad it was better than it was earlier this week because it wasn't the best. The grass could definitely be better for sure."

The Bears will not return to Soldier Field until week one of the NFL regular season when they welcome the San Francisco 49ers to Chicago.