Baylor blitzes Texas Tech to stay unbeaten

Arlington, TX (SportsNetwork.com) - Bryce Petty threw three touchdown passes and ran for two more scores as the fourth-ranked Baylor Bears posted a 63-34 victory over the free-falling Texas Tech Red Raiders at AT&T Stadium.

Petty had 335 yards on 17-of-31 passing for Baylor (9-0, 6-0 Big 12), which is off to its best start in program history and extended its school-record winning streak to 13 games.

Levi Norwood caught two of Petty's touchdown passes and returned a punt for a score. He finished with 156 yards on seven receptions.

Texas Tech (7-4, 4-4), losers of four straight, was strong out of the gate, but in the end, couldn't keep pace with the high-powered Bears.

"I thought they had good energy early, but just faded as we got going. Too many mistakes in all phases," said Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Baker Mayfield completed 28-of-51 passes for 314 yards with four touchdowns and one interception for the Red Raiders.

The teams piled up the points in an explosive first quarter.

Texas Tech got off to a blazing start, scoring touchdowns on each of its first three drives. Eric Ward made a skillful one-handed grab for a 5-yard score and Texas Tech led 20-7 after Ryan Bustin missed an extra point.

Jace Amaro accounted for the first two Texas Tech touchdowns, hauling in passes of six and 20 yards from running back Kenny Williams and Mayfield, respectively.

"When you're down 14-0, down 20-7, you withstand that surge, against a good team, come back and finish the way we finished as a team, to me that's impressive," said Baylor head coach Art Briles.

Special teams changed the momentum for the Bears. After the Baylor defense finally made a stand, forcing a three-and-out, Norwood returned the punt 58 yards for a touchdown with 1:39 remaining.

That ignited a run of 21 straight points for the Bears.

The Baylor defense created a turnover on the next Texas Tech drive as K.J. Morton picked off Mayfield. Petty struck fast and hit Antwan Goodley for a 31- yard touchdown on the next play from scrimmage, giving Baylor a 21-20 lead heading into the second quarter.

The Bears got the ball back after a punt, but Aaron Jones missed a 49-yard field goal. Mayfield then fumbled on the first play of the ensuing Texas Tech possession and Baylor capitalized on the turnover, with Devin Chafin rushing for a 3-yard touchdown.

Later in the second, Petty was stripped and Terrance Bullitt made the recovery for the Red Raiders inside the Baylor 10. Bullitt, however, spiked the ball, resulting in an unsportsmanlike conduct.

Mayfield capped a 4-play sequence with a 3-yard TD pass to Jakeem Grant, pulling Texas Tech within one.

Petty quickly responded with a 58-yard TD pass to Norwood, and Baylor carried a 35-27 lead into halftime. Norwood caught a screen pass and got a key block to spring him down the left sideline to the end zone.

The Bears produced rushing touchdowns on their first two drives of the second half. In between the scores, Texas Tech turned the ball over on downs at the Baylor 25.

After Mayfield threw a 19-yard TD pass to Reginald Davis, Petty bulled his way in from a yard out to make it 56-34 with 19 seconds left in the third quarter.

Shock Linwood added a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Game Notes

Linwood had 187 yards on 29 carries and Chafin totaled 100 yards rushing with two scores ... Baylor last started 6-0 in league play when it went 8-0 as a member of the Southwest Conference in 1980 ... The Bears have won three in a row against Texas Tech for the first time since winning four straight from 1984-87 ... Baylor has won a school-record nine consecutive Big 12 games ... The Bears outgained Texas Tech 675-454 in total offensive yards ... Baylor now has 41 rushing touchdowns this season, a new single-season record.