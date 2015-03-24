Bautista and Lawrie homer as Blue Jays win sixth straight, beat Cardinals 3-1

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Jose Bautista and Brett Lawrie each homered, rookie Marcus Stroman won his second straight start and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the St. Louis Cardinals 3-1 on Friday night for their sixth straight victory.

Bautista hit a leadoff homer against Lance Lynn in the third and Lawrie connected with a two-out drive off Lynn (6-4) in the fifth. The AL East-leading Blue Jays have hit an ML-best 89 home runs.

The Cardinals turned their first triple play in nine years but still lost for the eighth time in 10 games. They dropped their fifth straight meeting with Toronto.

Stroman (3-0) allowed one run and seven hits in six innings, walked one and struck out a career-high seven.

Toronto has won 15 of 17.