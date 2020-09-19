Basketball legend Rebecca Lobo remembers Ruth Bader Ginsburg: 'My heart weeps tonight'

Basketball legend Rebecca Lobo paid tribute to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday night after news of her death swept across the U.S.

Lobo posted a photo on Twitter and shared a brief story of her encounter with the late justice. The photo showed Ginsburg alongside her colleague Sandra Day O’Connor holding basketballs given to them by the U.S. women’s’ basketball team in the 1990s.

“In 1996, our National Team visited ‘The Highest Court in the Land,’ the basketball court on the 5th floor of the US Supreme Court building. I remember thinking how small these two women were, while at the same time realizing they were giants. My heart weeps tonight,” Lobo wrote.

Lobo, a Basketball Hall of Famer, won a gold medal on the 1996 Olympics, a national championship with Connecticut and was a WNBA All-Star in 1999 with the New York Liberty. She retired from the WNBA after the 2003 season.

Ginsburg died Friday at the age of 87 from complications surrounding metastatic pancreatic cancer.

The late Supreme Court justice, who spent more than two decades on the bench in the highest court of the land, is survived by her two children, Jane Carol and James Steven Ginsburg.

Ginsburg, who was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1993 by President Bill Clinton, was known for her soft-spoken demeanor that masked an analytical mind, a deep concern for the rights of every American and a commitment to upholding the Constitution.