Basketball Hall of Famer Paul Westphal diagnosed with brain cancer, sports columnist says

Basketball Hall of Fame guard Paul Westphal has been diagnosed with brain cancer, longtime sports columnist Mike Lupica tweeted Sunday.

Lupica said Westphal was diagnosed with glioblastoma – an aggressive form of brain cancer.

“I've been close friends with Paul Westphal ever since his 1972-73 rookie year with the Boston Celtics and had the pleasure of celebrating his wonderful career with him last September when he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame,” Lupica wrote. “With his permission I am letting the basketball world know he has just been diagnosed with brain cancer. Specifically glioblastoma. Please pray for friend, No. 44.”

Westphal, 69, was a five-time All-Star, four-time All-NBA member and a member of the 1973-1974 champion Celtics team.

He played three years with the Celtics, six years with the Phoenix Suns, one year with the Seattle SuperSonics and two years with the New York Knicks. He retired after the 1983-84 season.

Westphal coached the Suns from 1992 to 1995, the SuperSonics from 1998 to 2000 and the Sacramento Kings from 2009 to 2012. He last was an assistant with the Brooklyn Nets from 2014 to 2016.

