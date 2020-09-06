Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sports
Published
Last Update 10 mins ago

Baseball great Lou Brock, who once held the single-season stolen base record, dead at 81

Fox News

Lou Brock, the Hall of Fame St. Louis Cardinals' outfielder who topped 3,000 hits and retired as the all-time leader in stolen bases, has died at 81.

Trending in Sports