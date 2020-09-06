Baseball great Lou Brock, who once held the single-season stolen base record, dead at 81
Lou Brock, the Hall of Fame St. Louis Cardinals' outfielder who topped 3,000 hits and retired as the all-time leader in stolen bases, has died at 81.
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.
Lou Brock, the Hall of Fame St. Louis Cardinals' outfielder who topped 3,000 hits and retired as the all-time leader in stolen bases, has died at 81.