Baseball Broadcaster Raising Prostate Cancer Awareness

The American Cancer Society estimates in 2025, more than 300,000 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer and more than 35,000 will die from the disease.

Longtime baseball broadcaster Ed Randall is a prostate cancer survivor.

"I was 47 years old when I went to the doctor for my routine annual physical. At least I thought it was going to be routine. And I felt fine that day. And, to my surprise, I was told that I had prostate cancer," Randall says.

Ed realized other men may be in the same situation he was in.

So, in 2003, he founded the charity Fans For The Cure, which encourages men over 40 to get a PSA blood test.

"There's a 99 percent cure rate if prostate cancer is detected early," Randall says.

Ed co-hosts the show "Remember When," on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM, and he takes time out of every show to let listeners know about Fans For The Cure.

"I'm the only person I'm sure in this country.... that stops his show to tell the men in his audience to go to the doctors and get a simple blood test, because the demographic largely listening to my shows is the demographic that is most vulnerable to prostate cancer," Randall says.

Fans For The Cure's work includes hosting awareness nights and free screenings at stadiums and sports arenas, along with community health events, patient advocacy, physician referrals and men's and women's support groups.

Information is available at fansforthecure.org.