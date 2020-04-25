Baltimore Ravens: Each NFL Draft 2020 selection

The Baltimore Ravens made 10 selections during the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Ravens added a ton of speed to the offense with some of their selections. They also got better on defense when they started their draft process with Patrick Queen.

Lamar Jackson has already compared Queen to Ray Lewis after watching highlights of him.

Here are who the Ravens chose during the draft:

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

**

ROUND 1, PICK 28: PATRICK QUEEN, LB

The Ravens selected linebacker Patrick Queen with the No. 28 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night. Queen is a ferocious linebacker who is going to add some depth at the position going forward. The Ravens already had one of the best defenses last season and putting Queen in the mix will certainly bolster things in the linebacking corps for Baltimore.

**

ROUND 2, PICK 55: J.K. DOBBINS, RB

The Ravens selected running back J.K. Dobbins with the No. 55 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. The Ohio State star rushed for 2,003 yards and 21 touchdowns in his junior season. He now gets to share carries with Mark Ingram and Lamar Jackson for one of the best teams in the NFL.

**

ROUND 3, PICK 71: JUSTIN MADUBUIKE, DT

The Ravens selected defensive tackle Justin Madubuike with the No. 71 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Madubuike had 45 tackles and 11.5 tackles for a loss for Texas A&M in 2019. He also had 5.5 sacks.

**

ROUND 3, PICK 92: DEVIN DUVERNAY, WR

The Ravens selected wide receiver Devin Duvernay with the No. 92 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Duvernay is a speedy weapon the Ravens can use to run deep for Lamar Jackson. He had 106 catches for 1,386 yards and nine touchdowns for Texas in his senior season.

**

ROUND 3, PICK 98: MALIK HARRISON, LB

The Ravens selected linebacker Malik Harrison with the No. 98 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. He’s the second linebacker the Ravens have taken in the draft. The first was Patrick Queen. Harrison had 75 tackles, 16.5 for a loss, with Ohio State in 2019.

**

ROUND 3, PICK 106: TYRE PHILLIPS, OL

The Ravens selected offensive lineman Tyre Phillips with the No. 106 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. The pick ends the third round. Phillips played at Mississippi State. He only allowed two sacks during the 2019 season.

**

ROUND 4, PICK 143: BEN BREDESON, OL

The Ravens selected offensive lineman Ben Bredeson with the No. 143 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Bredeson was a standout guard at Michigan. He was First Team All-Big Ten during the 2019 season.

**

ROUND 5, PICK 170: BRODERICK WASHINGTON, DT

The Ravens selected defensive tackle Broderick Washington Jr. with the 170 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Washington had 39 tackles and 2.5 sacks during his senior season at Texas Tech.

**

ROUND 6, PICK 201: JAMES PROCHE, WR

The Ravens selected wide receiver James Proche with the No. 201 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Proche played in 13 games for SMU in 2019. He had 111 catches for 1,225 yards and 15 touchdowns.

**

ROUND 7, PICK 219: GENO STONE, S

The Ravens selected safety Geno Stone with the No. 219 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Stone played in 13 games for Iowa in 2019. He had 70 tackles and one sack.