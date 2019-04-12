Baltimore Orioles' Chris Davis sets another record in futility, but remains encouraged by fans

Baltimore Orioles first baseman Chris Davis set another unfortunate historic mark Thursday night in a loss against the Oakland Athletics.

Davis, who hasn’t had a hit in his last 53 at-bats, is now hitless in last 61 plate appearances. He was 0-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and a strikeout against the Athletics.

BALTIMORE ORIOLES' CHRIS DAVIS, WHO SIGNED $161M DEAL, NOW HITLESS IN LAST 49 AT-BATS

The new mark breaks the previously hitless record set by Tony Bernazard, who went hitless in 57 straight plate appearances in 1984. The stat was noted by MASN’s Steve Melewski.

Despite the record in futility, Davis said he’s encouraged by the fans who continue to show him love day in and day out.

“It was a little unexpected, after Opening Day and most of the season last year, but it was awesome,” he told ESPN. “I hear the people every night, cheering for me, encouraging me, the guys and gals that sit down closer to the field, the ones that are more consistent in attendance. I hear the encouraging people trying to pick me up, and I've always been very appreciative of it.”

When Davis set the plate appearance hitless record, it was off a ball that went 105.1 mph to center field. Orioles manager Brandon Hyde commented on the liner after the game, according to MLB.com.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We were hoping the ball got over Laureano’s head, not quite enough,” he said.