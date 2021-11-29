Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Cleveland Browns
Published

Baker Mayfield's wife shares post asking Browns' fans not to 'quit' on quarterback

Emily Mayfield’s post comes a week after she shared post criticizing the Browns' 'toughness'

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Emily Mayfield has taken to social media again, this time asking fans not to "quit" on Cleveland Browns’ quarterback Baker Mayfield. 

Mayfield’s wife reposted an Instagram story reminding Browns fans of the quarterback's accomplishments since being drafted in 2018. 

BAKER MAYFIELD’S WIFE, EMILY, SHARES POST CRITICIZING BROWNS PLAYERS, QUICKLY DELETES IT 

Baker Mayfield and Emily Wilkinson attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the New Orleans Pelicans at Staples Center on March 6, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. 

Baker Mayfield and Emily Wilkinson attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the New Orleans Pelicans at Staples Center on March 6, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.  (Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

"We are quick to forget the good times during bad times," the post read. "That’s all I am saying. Don’t quit on the dude when he’s down. He didn’t quit on us when we were." 

The Browns dropped to 6-6 this season after suffering a 16-10 loss against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Mayfield completed 18-of-37 for 247 yards and just one touchdown and, while Lamar Jackson threw four interceptions, Cleveland struggled on the run game. 

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield walks to the locker room after the Browns defeated the Detroit Lions 13-10 in an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Cleveland.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield walks to the locker room after the Browns defeated the Detroit Lions 13-10 in an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Emily Mayfield’s post comes just a week after she shared another post criticizing his teammates' "toughness." 

"No one better say anything bad about [Baker Mayfield] after this game. I don’t think I have seen toughness like this in a while. Maybe the rest of our team should take the hint and get tougher," the post read.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Emily Wilkinson and Baker Mayfield attend Bootsy On The Water Miami Takeover 2020 on Jan. 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

Emily Wilkinson and Baker Mayfield attend Bootsy On The Water Miami Takeover 2020 on Jan. 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for In The Know Experiences)

She later deleted the post and explained that she shares many posts on social media and didn’t see the comment criticizing the team.

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com