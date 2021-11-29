Baker Mayfield's wife shares post asking Browns' fans not to 'quit' on quarterback

Emily Mayfield has taken to social media again, this time asking fans not to "quit" on Cleveland Browns ’ quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Mayfield’s wife reposted an Instagram story reminding Browns fans of the quarterback's accomplishments since being drafted in 2018.

BAKER MAYFIELD'S WIFE, EMILY, SHARES POST CRITICIZING BROWNS PLAYERS, QUICKLY DELETES IT

"We are quick to forget the good times during bad times," the post read. "That’s all I am saying. Don’t quit on the dude when he’s down. He didn’t quit on us when we were."

The Browns dropped to 6-6 this season after suffering a 16-10 loss against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Mayfield completed 18-of-37 for 247 yards and just one touchdown and, while Lamar Jackson threw four interceptions, Cleveland struggled on the run game.

Emily Mayfield’s post comes just a week after she shared another post criticizing his teammates' "toughness."

"No one better say anything bad about [Baker Mayfield] after this game. I don’t think I have seen toughness like this in a while. Maybe the rest of our team should take the hint and get tougher," the post read.

She later deleted the post and explained that she shares many posts on social media and didn’t see the comment criticizing the team.