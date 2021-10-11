Baker Mayfield's wife blasts Browns fans ripping the team: 'You truly don’t know what you have'

Baker Mayfield’s wife, Emily, gave a passionate defense of the quarterback and his Cleveland Browns teammates after a tough loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Emily Mayfield aimed her message at so-called Browns fans who were trashing the team. Baker Mayfield was 23-for-32 with 305 passing yards and two touchdown passes. He didn’t throw an interception and was only sacked once. Cleveland fell to 3-2.

"For all you ‘fans’ who are blaming yesterday’s loss solely on Baker, wake up," she wrote in her Instagram Stories.

"It was one hell of a game and that game could have gone either way. He left it all on the field.

"You truly don’t know what you have. I have watched him give his all and change the entire culture in CLE, yet he gets so little credit for it. He never asks for recognition and continues to carry the weight day in and day out, despite the hate. If you’re a true fan, SUPPORT our guys. Baker, and everyone else. The hate does NOTHING for them."

In the loss, Cleveland made history.

The Browns scored 42 points and amassed 532 yards with no turnovers. They are the first team in NFL history to lose when having either 40 points and no turnovers or 40 points, 500 yards, and no turnovers, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. It was also Cleveland’s second loss after having a double-digit lead in the second half.

Baker Mayfield was particularly upset with some of the missed calls in the game.

"Late in the game – might as well forward the fine letter now. We asked the ref on the sideline how the hell he missed that call. They were shoving [Browns WR Donovan Peoples-Jones out of bounds, and then Higgy [WR Rashard Higgins] gets grabbed, so there’s two PIs on the one play. They didn’t call it, but we shouldn’t even have been in that position. We left too many points on the field in the first half. It’s very frustrating that we didn’t do our job well enough to just take the ball game away. We left it in the hands of somebody else. We have to be better on that," he said.