Baker Mayfield is 'poor man’s Johnny Manziel,' ESPN star says

Baker Mayfield came under fire from some football talking heads Friday following a report he may request a trade in the offseason.

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum blasted Mayfield in an interview on ESPN Cleveland and didn’t have much good to say about the Cleveland Browns quarterback.

"I got into it with him in college," Finebaum said, via Pro Football Talk. "He came after me on Twitter. And I thought he was a punk then and nothing has changed. He is a poor man’s Johnny Manziel. I think Cleveland ought to get rid of him. I don’t know if it’s possible, but I think the Browns are wasting their time with this guy."

According to the Cleveland Plain-Dealer, Mayfield may consider a trade request if he isn’t reassured on changes that he believes need to be made before the 2022 season. One of the issues is reportedly coach Kevin Stefanski’s play-calling and whether Mayfield is put into a position to succeed.

Mayfield addressed the report in a tweet Thursday.

"Clickbait. You and many other Cleveland local media continue to be drama stirring reporters with no sources or facts. Don’t put words in my mouth so you can put food on your table. I’m not your puppet," he wrote.

The Browns already exercised a fifth-year option on Mayfield. He’s set to earn more than $18.85 million in 2022 and could be in line for a lucrative extension.

Cleveland made Mayfield the No. 1 overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft. He has been the first quarterback since the days of Tim Couch and Kelly Holcomb to lead the Browns to the playoffs. This season, the Browns narrowly missed out on the postseason.

Mayfield has battled through at least three injuries this season, including to his non-throwing shoulder. He has amassed 3,010 passing yards and 17 touchdown passes against 13 interceptions.

On Monday, the Browns lost 26-14 to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Ben Roethlisberger’s potential final home game of his career. Mayfield was 16-for-38 for 185 passing yards, two touchdown passes and two interceptions. He was sacked nine times.