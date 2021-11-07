Baker Mayfield, Browns bounce back from tumultuous week to trounce Bengals

The Cleveland Browns made a statement with a 41-16 victory over AFC North foe Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday after a tumultuous week.

Cleveland came into the game with drama swirling around them stemming from the way Odell Beckham Jr.’s tenure with the organization ended. Beckham, who was the most-targeted wide receiver on the Browns, was granted his release after his father criticized Baker Mayfield for failing to throw to him.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Without someone who was thought to have been one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, Mayfield and the Browns dominated the Bengals’ defense. Mayfield finished 14-for-21 with 218 passing yards and two touchdown passes.

Mayfield had a 60-yard touchdown pass to Donovan Peoples-Jones in the second quarter. He found tight end David Njoku in the fourth quarter to put the Browns up 41-16.

COWBOYS FEATURE RED STRIPE ON HELMET AS PART OF NFL'S SALUTE TO SERVICE INITIATIVE

The monster offensive day was also underscored by Nick Chubb’s fantastic game on the ground. He had 137 yards on 14 carries with two touchdowns, including a long 70-yard score. He also had two catches for 26 yards.

Eight different Browns players had a catch in the game.

The Browns were able to keep the Bengals’ offense to a minimum. Denzel Ward had a Pick Six off Joe Burrow in the first quarter. John Johnson III also had an interception.

Burrow was 28-for-40 with 282 passing yards. He didn’t have a touchdown pass. Joe Mixon scored two touchdowns for Cincinnati. He had 64 yards on 13 carries.

Frustrations from last week’s close loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers turned into smiles. Mayfield was cheered as left the field after the Bengals’ win.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cleveland moved to 5-4 on the year and stay close in the race for a playoff spot. The Bengals have lost two straight, dropping to 5-4.