Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NHL
Published

Baertschi helps Miller get 350th win, Canucks beat Avalanche

By | Associated Press
  • 7f10d825-
    Image 1 of 3

    Vancouver Canucks' Sven Baertschi, left, scores a goal against Colorado Avalanche goalie Calvin Pickard, center, as Francois Beauchemin, center right, checks Canucks' Brandon Sutter during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. Baertschi scored twice, including the winner on a power play with under four minutes to go in the third period. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) (The Associated Press)

  • de512747-
    Image 2 of 3

    Vancouver Canucks' goalie Ryan Miller, back, stops Colorado Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) (The Associated Press)

  • e030b0a7-
    Image 3 of 3

    Vancouver Canucks' Sven Baertschi, left, and Henrik Sedin, of Sweden, celebrate Baertschi's second goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. Baertschi scored twice, including the winner on a power play with under four minutes to go in the third period. Vancouver won, 3-2. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) (The Associated Press)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia – Sven Baertschi scored twice, including the tiebreaking goal on a power play with under four minutes to go, and Ryan Miller made 24 saves for his 350th career victory as the Vancouver Canucks beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Monday night.

Bo Horvat also scored to help the Canuck win four straight for the first time since opening the season 4-0-0. Henrik Sedin added two assists, while Daniel Sedin picked up an assist on the winning goal for the 600th of his career.

The Canucks improved to 6-2-1 over their last nine.

The 36-year-old Miller joined John Vanbiesbrouck (374) and Tom Barrasso (369) as the only U.S.-born goalies to reach 350 wins.

Mikko Rantanen and Tyson Barrie scored for Colorado, which sits last overall in the NHL. Calvin Pickard stopped 21 shots as the Avalanche lost their fourth straight ninth in their last 10.