Stanley Cup Playoffs
Published

Avalanche's Andrew Cogliano suffers fractured neck on controversial hit vs Kraken

Cogliano major player in Colorado's run to Cup last season

Ryan Gaydos
Ryan Gaydos
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 30 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 30

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Colorado Avalanche winger Andrew Cogliano suffered a fractured neck and will be out indefinitely following a controversial hit from Seattle Kraken star Jordan Eberle in Game 6 of their playoff matchup.

In the second period of Game 6 on Friday night, the Avalanche were leading 3-1 when Eberle appeared to check Cogliano into the boards. Cogliano went down on the ice and later returned. Eberle was penalized for boarding but was not given a hearing for supplemental discipline.

Andrew Cogliano in Game 6

Andrew Cogliano of the Colorado Avalanche is tended to by medical staff against the Seattle Kraken during the second period in Game Six of the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Climate Pledge Arena on April 28, 2023, in Seattle. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Cogliano’s injury update was first reported by the Associated Press and Sportsnet.

"I don’t like the hit," Colorado coach Jared Bednar said Sunday via The Athletic. "From 5 years old, you’re wearing stop signs on your back on every jersey. It’s numbers the whole way. He doesn’t really ease off him. There’s more than one type of suspension hit. There’s the predatory hit where the guy goes after someone from [a] distance and hits him dirty. But there’s also, in my opinion [from] watching and coaching the game … there’s also bad decisions."

"Sometimes they are split second, sometimes they take a little longer. Cale Makar for one. I don’t think he’s trying to take a run at [Jared] McCann, but the reality is he made a decision to finish him and there’s no puck there. So, it’s a suspension. … I think this [Jordan Eberle] one is the same way. His back is turned. He might be thinking he's going to turn so he can hit him clean, but he doesn’t turn. It’s a bad decision."

JOHN TAVARES' OVERTIME WINNER GIVES MAPLE LEAFS FIRST PLAYOFF SERIES WIN SINCE 2004

Andrew Cogliano in Game 4 vs Kraken

Colorado Avalanche center Andrew Cogliano (11) shoots past Seattle Kraken center Yanni Gourde (37) during the third period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Monday, April 24, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Avalanche fans were upset over the hit as Makar was suspended for Game 5 after his hit on Jared McCann.

Cogliano brings grit and toughness to the Colorado roster. He was acquired by the Avalanche in the middle of the 2021-2022 season from the San Jose Sharks. And in his first full season in 2022-2023, he had 19 points in 79 games played.

Colorado will try to close out the series on Sunday against the Kraken.

Andrew Cogliano in Game 4

Vince Dunn #29 of the Seattle Kraken checks Andrew Cogliano #11 of the Colorado Avalanche during the third period in Game Four of the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Climate Pledge Arena on April 24, 2023, in Seattle. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Avalanche are the defending Stanley Cup champions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.