Avalanche hire former goalie, Hall of Famer Patrick Roy as coach

Patrick Roy has been hired as coach of the Colorado Avalanche.

The team says Thursday it has reached an agreement in principle with the Hall of Fame goaltender to take over as coach and vice president of hockey operations.

The 47-year-old Roy won two Stanley Cups with Colorado. He becomes the sixth coach in Avalanche history and the 14th in franchise history; the team began as the Quebec Nordiques and joined the NHL in 1979.

Roy has spent the last eight seasons as coach and general manager of the Quebec Remparts of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, winning the 2006 Memorial Cup. He is also a part owner of the QMJHL franchise.