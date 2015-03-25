Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sports
Published
Last Update January 13, 2015

Avalanche hire former goalie, Hall of Famer Patrick Roy as coach

By | Associated Press

DENVER – Patrick Roy has been hired as coach of the Colorado Avalanche.

The team says Thursday it has reached an agreement in principle with the Hall of Fame goaltender to take over as coach and vice president of hockey operations.

The 47-year-old Roy won two Stanley Cups with Colorado. He becomes the sixth coach in Avalanche history and the 14th in franchise history; the team began as the Quebec Nordiques and joined the NHL in 1979.

Roy has spent the last eight seasons as coach and general manager of the Quebec Remparts of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, winning the 2006 Memorial Cup. He is also a part owner of the QMJHL franchise.