Athletics great Dave Stewart compares coronavirus-impacted season to 1981 strike

Major League Baseball hoped the regular season would be getting underway in May, but after the latest CDC guidelines about social distancing, there’s no clear timetable for when the sport will return.

Oakland Athletics great Dave Stewart offered insight Sunday on how players would be affected if baseball shortened the season from 162 games to 100 games.

“In 1981, we went on strike, and we lost 60 games, so we played 102 games that year,” Stewart told NBC Sports Bay Area. “It actually worked out pretty well. We played the seasons in halves, it was a round-robin playoff, it worked well.

“Once you start looking at 100 [games] — in that range, I think the season puts itself in jeopardy.”

There have been a few ideas about how the season will play on when it does come back. Some of those ideas included playing at neutral sites, playing two seven-inning doubleheaders and playing without any fans in attendance.

The Athletic reported on Friday that the league has discussed starting the season with games played out at spring training parks in Arizona and Florida with no fans. This would also include measures to quarantine the 30 teams in one area.

But the idea has serious logistical flaws, including the ability to quarantine an entire roster, training and coaching staff, umpires, hotel workers and anyone else involved in the process.

“Your margin of error is so small,” a baseball official told The Athletic.

Another concern would be the healthcare resources being taken away from the general public just to test the players, an issue some NBA teams were criticized for last month.

