Astros cheating scandal 'no different' from steroids, ex-MLB star Jason Giambi says

Former MLB first baseman Jason Giambi is the latest former player to chime in on the Houston Astros cheating scandal months after baseball handed down its punishment.

No current players were implicated in MLB’s investigation, but Giambi told SNY on Wednesday night that it was “no different” than using steroids.

“Everybody is always looking for an advantage,” Giambi said. “It's no different than the PEDs. There's always going to be things going in this game when you're talking about people making a lot of money and wanting to win.”

Giambi played 20 seasons in the majors with the Oakland Athletics, New York Yankees, Colorado Rockies and Cleveland Indians. He admitted in 2009 that he used performance-enhancing drugs during his career.

“I sleep at night great,” Giambi told the station. “I don't have to worry about it. The biggest thing that came out of it is I created a whole new set of fans who first gave me a second chance, but also I don't know how many parents I run into that say, 'Hey, thank you so much for coming forward where I can tell my children if they make a mistake to tell the truth.’

“I think that's the biggest thing that came out of that, and I think that's what helped me be embraced for the second time around. It was because of that situation.”

Former Astros General Manager Jeff Luhnow and former Astros Manager A.J. Hinch were banned for a year. Carlos Beltran lost his job with the New York Mets, and Alex Cora was later suspended through the 2020 postseason due to his involvement in the Astros and Boston Red Sox scandals.