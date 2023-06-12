Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Premier League
Published

Aston Villa midfielder Boubacar Kamara postpones honeymoon to play with France

Kamara is replacing the injured Adrien Rabiot

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 10 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 10

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Aston Villa midfielder Boubacar Kamara was on his way to his honeymoon trip when he received a late call to play a couple of matches with France.

The 23-year-old made a quick decision: postpone the wedding trip and join Les Bleus.

Kamara's wife commented on their eventful Sunday on her Instagram account, saying their vacation was postponed "for the good cause."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Boubacar Kamara at training session

Boubacar Kamara of Aston Villa in action during a training session at Bodymoor Heath training ground on May 16, 2023 in Birmingham, England.  (Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images)

Coralie Kamara Porrovecchio said the couple was already on a plane headed for Paris and had to disembark to return to Marseille.

Kamara, who has three caps with France, joined Aston Villa from Marseille last year.

He was called by France coach Didier Deschamps on Sunday to replace the injured Adrien Rabiot ahead of European Championship qualifiers against Gibraltar and Greece. France tops its qualifying group after winning its first two games.