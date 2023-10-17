Expand / Collapse search
Oakland Athletics

A's Trevor May rips team's owner as he announces retirement

'Do what you're going to do, bro. Whatever, you're a billionaire,' says May

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Oakland Athletics pitcher Trevor May announced his retirement from baseball on Monday and ripped the owner of his former team as the organization starts prepping its move to Las Vegas.

John Fisher has drawn the ire of fans over the last few seasons over the team’s low payroll, and things reached a boiling point when it was revealed he intended to move to the team just a little farther east. Fans came out in full force and protested the move, imploring Fisher to "sell the team."

Trevor May pitches

Trevor May, #65 of the Oakland Athletics, pitches in the ninth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Sept. 8, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

May appeared on a Twitch stream and did not mince words.

"Sell the team, dude. I tried to get a ‘Sell’ shirt. It didn’t get here fast enough. Sell it, man. Let someone who actually, like, takes pride in the things they own, own something. There's actually people who give a s--- about the game. Let them do it. Take mommy and daddy's money somewhere else, dork," he said referring to Fisher’s parents who founded Gap.

"If you're going to be a greedy f---, own it. There's nothing weaker than being afraid of cameras. ... Do what you're going to do, bro. Whatever, you're a billionaire, they exist, you guys have all this power -- you shouldn't have any because you haven't earned any of it, but anyway, whatever.

Fans chant sell the team

Fans of the Oakland Athletics with signs saying Managing Partner John Fisher should sell the team during the game against the Cincinnati Reds at RingCentral Coliseum on April 28, 2023 in Oakland, California. (Michael Zagaris/Oakland Athletics/Getty Images)

PHILLIES USE HOME RUN BALL TO TAKE NLCS GAME 1 OVER DIAMONDBACKS

"It is what it is. Reality is you got handed everything you have. And now, you’re too soft to take any responsibility for anything you’re doing,"

Fisher told the Las Vegas Journal-Review in August he has not considered selling the team and claimed he lost millions.

"We'll lose $40 million this year and in previous years, which included COVID when the losses were more significant, but we lost $175 million," he told the paper.

A's hat on glove

A picture of the Oakland Athletics baseball hat on the dugout step before the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on June 11, 2023 in Milwaukee. (John Fisher/Getty Images)

The team finished 50-112 on the year.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.