Army-Navy set to clash in 125th meeting as President-elect Trump watches on alongside key political figures

The Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen will face off against one another on Saturday for the 125th rendition of the Army-Navy game, but this year’s matchup is surrounded by a lot of buzz – both because of its attendees and because of what’s at stake.

For the first time ever, both programs enter the game with a combined total of 19 wins. With Army playing in the American Athletic Conference this season, both teams spent time in the Top 25. This will be their first meeting this season and will be a nonconference game.

Cheering them on will be President-elect Donald Trump, Vice President-elect JD Vance, and several other important guests.

Read below for more on this year’s Army-Navy game.

What’s at stake?

Outside of the bragging rights for their respective military academies, this year’s game marks the first time since 2017 that the winner will have a chance to secure the Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy thanks to wins by Army and Navy over Air Force this season. It also marks the first time since 2017 that both teams enter the matchup having secured bowl games.

Army won its first conference title earlier this month after a win over Tulane in the AAC championship game, placing a bow on their 11-1 record this season. But that accomplishment pales in comparison to what’s at stake on Saturday.

"It’s a game and a season really all of its own," Army coach Jeff Monken said Tuesday. "We’ve had a good year. You make it a great year by winning this game coming up on Saturday. Frankly, that’s just the way it goes around here."

The feeling is mutual for Navy.

"Oklahoma’s not on our mind right now because it’s all Army-Navy," linebacker Colin Ramos said of the Midshipmen’s bowl game. "This is our No. 1 goal, and then after that, we’ll have about a week and a half, two weeks — whatever it is — to prepare. Right now, it’s Army-Navy."

With an 8-3 record, Navy had its first winning season since 2019. But head coach Brian Newberry is prepared for what’s ahead, calling this Army program "the most complete, well-rounded Army football team, the best Army football team" he can recall.

JD VANCE CONFIRMS DANIEL PENNY WILL ATTEND ARMY-NAVY GAME AFTER ACQUITTAL IN SUBWAY CHOKEHOLD TRIAL

Trump, Vance prepare for game day

After being elected the 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump will make his fifth appearance at the Army-Navy game where he will be joined by Vice President-elect JD Vance. Two sources familiar told Fox News Digital that Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida will also be in attendance.

Separately, a source confirmed to Fox News Digital that Defense Secretary nominee Pete Hegseth will also be in attendance as a guest of Trump.

Vance also confirmed Friday that Daniel Penny, the Marine veteran found not guilty in the subway chokehold death of Jordan Neely, accepted his invitation to attend the football game as his guest.

"Daniel’s a good guy, and New York’s mob district attorney tried to ruin his life for having a backbone," Vance wrote in a post on X. "I’m grateful he accepted my invitation and hope he’s able to have fun and appreciate how much his fellow citizens admire his courage."

When: Saturday, 3 p.m. ET

Where: Northwest Stadium, Landover, Maryland

Where to watch: CBS

Overall record: Navy leads 62–55–7

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X , and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter .




