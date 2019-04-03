Arizona Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke belts two home runs, becomes first pitcher to do so in two years

Arizona Diamondbacks star Zack Greinke made history Tuesday night against the San Diego Padres, becoming the first pitcher in two years to belt two home runs in a single game.

Greinke got things done on the mound, too, coupling the long balls with a 10-strikeout performance in Arizona's 8-5 win over the Padres. He hit a three-run home run against Eric Lauer in the fourth inning and a solo home run against Adam Warren in the sixth inning.

It’s the first time a pitcher has had a multi-homer game since San Francisco Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner did it on April 2, 2017 against the Diamondbacks...who had Greinke pitching.

New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard also accomplished the feat May 11, 2016 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Greinke now has eight career home runs along with 30 RBI. He’s a lifetime .222 hitter with a .585 OPS.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.