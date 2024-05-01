Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

MLB

Arizona beekeeper tackles bee swarm at Diamondbacks game, throws out first pitch: 'It's pretty cool'

Tuesday's game was delayed nearly two hours

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 1 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 1

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Arizona beekeeper Matt Hilton arrived at Chase Field Tuesday night to deal with a swarm of bees, and he ended up staying to throw out the first pitch. 

The Diamondbacks' game against the Los Angeles Dodgers was delayed nearly two hours Tuesday night when a swarm of bees began to gather at the top of the protective netting behind home plate.

Beekeeper Matt Hilton removes a colony of bees

Beekeeper Matt Hilton removes a swarm of bees that formed on the net behind home plate during a delay to a game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field April 30, 2024, in Phoenix, Ariz.  (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Diamondbacks vice president of baseball operations Mike Rock got a call about five minutes before the start of the game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"[The senior manager of events] said we have bees landing on the net right behind home plate. I said, ‘How many?’ And she said, hundreds — no way, thousands. And I knew we had a problem."

That’s when a call to Hilton, a branch manager for Blue Sky Pest Control's Phoenix office, was placed. 

A swarm of bees gather

A swarm of bees gathers on the net behind home plate, delaying the start of a game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in Phoenix.  (AP Photo/Matt York)

BEES SWARM COURT AT INDIAN WELLS, SUSPENDING CARLOS ALCARAZ-ALEXANDER ZVEREV MATCH

"Minor leagues to the big leagues now," Hilton, who was at his son’s T-ball game when he got the call, joked after the game. "It's pretty cool." 

But Hilton’s night wasn’t over yet. As a thank-you for his beekeeping efforts, he was asked to throw out the ceremonial first pitch, and the crowd roared. 

"I thought I was just going to do my thing and cruise out, but it was fun because of the thousands of people cheering for you," he said. "It was a little nerve-racking, I’m not going to lie — a lot of pressure to get this game going."

Beekeeper Matt Hilton throws out the first pitch

Beekeeper Matt Hilton reacts to fans before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch for an MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field April 30, 2024, in Phoenix, Ariz. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Diamondbacks defeated the Dodgers, 4-3. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.