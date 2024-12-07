Archie Manning reveals preferred NFL landing spot for grandson, Texas star Arch Manning

Arch Manning went through a closely followed recruiting process before deciding on Texas.

The quarterback comes from a family synonymous with football. His uncles, Peyton and Eli Manning, and his grandfather Archie all spent their college football careers at Southeastern Conference schools before they made the leap to the NFL. Texas joined the SEC this year.

Arch saw limited action during his freshman year at Texas. He played more this season with a stint as a starter in place of an injured Quinn Ewers.

The 19-year-old Manning won't be eligible to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft. But his grandfather appears to have already given some thought about where the Longhorns star could wind up should he make it to the professional ranks.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

While the former New Orleans Saints quarterback would like to see his grandson remain at the college level a couple more years, he prefers to watch Arch in a Dallas Cowboys uniform.

GIANTS LEGEND VICTOR CRUZ POSES BIG ARCH MANNING QUESTION AS FRANCHISE GETS SET FOR QUARTERBACK SEARCH

"Nobody’s ever asked me that. Right off the bat, if somebody asked me, I’d say Cowboys," Manning said, smiling in a video posted to TikTok Dec. 6.

Archie doesn't have direct control over what would transpire in a draft class featuring Arch, but he has wielded influence in the past.

Eli Manning was drafted by the Chargers in 2004, but Archie and other members of the Manning family are believed to have cautioned the franchise against picking the quarterback. Eli was drafted by the Chargers and sent to the New York Giants via trade, a move many contended was a result of his family's wishes.

The Cowboys have not advanced to a conference championship game since the 1995 season, but the franchise arguably remains the league's most high-profile team.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Manning has thrown for 939 yards this season. He also threw nine touchdowns and two interceptions in his seven appearances for the Longhorns. He has also shown an ability to use his legs, rushing for 95 yards and scoring four touchdowns on the ground in 2024.

Manning had one rushing attempt for five yards in Texas' 22-19 overtime loss to Georgia in the SEC championship in Atlanta Saturday.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.