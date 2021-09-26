Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

College Football
Published

Arch Manning recruitment coming down to 2 schools: reports

Arch Manning is the top quarterback in his high school class

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 26 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Arch Manning is going to be in the national spotlight for years to come and it goes beyond his famous last name as he’s proven to be one of the top high school quarterbacks in the nation.

Beyond reading defenses, Manning’s biggest selection is going to be where he decides to go to school. The Isidore Newman High School (LA) quarterback has been recruited by Alabama, Clemson, Texas, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss and plenty of other schools, according to 24/7 Sports. But his decision is reportedly coming down to two schools.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Manning and his family had a good time watching Georgia beat South Carolina last week, according to Dawgs Daily. The young quarterback was greeted by fans pleading with him to come to the school. Cooper Manning, Arch’s father and the older brother of Peyton and Eli, has a relationship with Georgia offensive line coach Matt Luke, which could be a factor in the quarterback’s decision.

Georgia Bulldogs fans show their support for recruiting Arch Manning who attended during the game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium on September 18, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. 

Georgia Bulldogs fans show their support for recruiting Arch Manning who attended during the game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium on September 18, 2021 in Athens, Georgia.  ((Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images))

 Arch Manning "loves Georgia," 24/7 Sports reported, noting the history between Kirby Smart and Peyton Manning dating back to their college days.

According to Dawgs Daily, the recruitment race for Arch Manning could come down to Georgia and Texas.

ARCH MANNING DELIVERS EPIC PERFORMANCE IN FIRST GAME OF JUNIOR SEASON

Eli Manning revealed some of the advice he had for Arch in an interview on "The Pat McAfee Show" last week.

"I told him, ‘Hey, enjoy being a high school football player,’" Eli Manning said. "That is a great time in your life, some of the best friends you’ll have forever. Don’t start thinking so much about colleges, or ‘Hey where am I going to go play college,’ and thinking about the next level where you don’t get to enjoy this time in your life.

Arch Manning attends a game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium on September 18, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. 

Arch Manning attends a game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium on September 18, 2021 in Athens, Georgia.  ((Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images))

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"So just enjoy it, work hard at it, be a great teammate and you’ll figure out where you’re gonna go play college."

Fox News' Dan Canova contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com