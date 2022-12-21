Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas Longhorns
Published

Arch Manning, nephew of legendary NFL brothers, officially signs with Texas

Manning verbally committed to Texas in June

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 21 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 21

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Steve Sarkisian has officially landed his quarterback. 

Arch Manning, one of the top prospects of the 2023 class of recruits, signed his National Letter of Intent with the University of Texas on Wednesday, according to 247 Sports. 

Longhorns recruit Arch Manning chats with his father Cooper Manning prior to Big 12 football game between the TCU Horned Frogs and Texas on Nov. 12, 2022, at Darrell K Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin.

Longhorns recruit Arch Manning chats with his father Cooper Manning prior to Big 12 football game between the TCU Horned Frogs and Texas on Nov. 12, 2022, at Darrell K Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin. (John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Manning, the son of Cooper Manning and the nephew of Peyton and Eli, verbally committed to the Longhorns in June. 

ARCH MANNING OPENS UP ON LONGHORNS COMMITMENT: ‘EVERYTHING ABOUT TEXAS FOOTBALL EXCITED ME’

Manning will begin his college career in January after four stellar years at Isidore Newman High School in Louisiana, where he broke Eli’s record for passing yards and Peyton’s school record for passing touchdowns  

He chose Texas over Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Virginia and Georgia. 

Arch Manning of Isidore Newman High School in action against Benton High School on Sept. 16, 2022, in New Orleans.

Arch Manning of Isidore Newman High School in action against Benton High School on Sept. 16, 2022, in New Orleans. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

"I think the great tradition and fan base and everything about Texas football excited me," the teenage quarterback told 247 Sports. "I’m glad I can one day be part of it."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He’ll be tasked with returning Texas to national prominence as the school prepares to depart the Big 12 conference for the SEC in the coming years. 

The Longhorns are coming off an 8-4 season in Sarkisian’s second year in Austin, where injuries at the quarterback position impacted Texas early. 

Arch Manning attends the game between the Texas Longhorns and the TCU Horned Frogs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Nov. 12, 2022, in Austin.

Arch Manning attends the game between the Texas Longhorns and the TCU Horned Frogs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Nov. 12, 2022, in Austin. (Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Texas nearly beat Alabama in Week 2, a game in which quarterback Quinn Ewers was forced to leave in the first quarter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Obviously Coach Sark has a rich history," Manning told 247 Sports. "He’s developed a lot of good players and been on some good teams. I think they’ve gotten better this year and they’re going to keep getting better and I’m excited to be part of it."

The Longhorns won three of its last five regular season games and will play No. 12 Washington in the Alamo Bowl. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.