Nascar

ARCA driver Andy Jankowiak delivers epic quote during Daytona race

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Andy Jankowiak was willing to do anything to get to Victory Lane at Daytona International Speedway on Friday night during the Daytona ARCA 200.

Jankowiak, driving the No. 73 V1 Fiber Ford, gave an epic quote during the race showing how determined he was to win. He was in the mix in the final lap.

Andy Jankowiak on the apron

Andy Jankowiak rides on the apron after a crash in turn 1 during the running of the Hard Rock Bet 200 on Feb. 16, 2024, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"I’m just gonna put my foot on the floor and I’m not lifting until I see God or the checkered flag," he said in his vehicle.

He was close to getting to the Winner’s Circle too. Jankowiak was in third place as the race went to overtime and pushing hard to get to the front. Jake Finch got loose in front of Jankowiak and hit the wall hard. Armani Williams then got into the back of Jankowiak and set off a wild chain reaction.

Andy Jankowiak in a crash

Andres Perez crashes on top of driver Andy Jankowiak during the Daytona ARCA 200 on Feb. 16, 2024. (John David Mercer-USA Today Sports)

Andy Jankowiak after a crash

Andy Jankowiak wrecks during the Daytona ARCA 200 on Feb. 16, 2024. (John David Mercer-USA Today Sports)

Gus Dean was out in the front when the wreck occurred and he was declared the winner. Jankowiak finished in 10th. It was Dean’s first win since 2018 at the Menards 250 at Elko Speedway in Minnesota.

Jankowiak is still looking for that elusive first win of his ARCA Menards Series career. He has 14 top tens in his career. He finished fourth in Michigan last season, but that was as close as he’s gotten thus far.

The ARCA Menards Series is back on the track on March 8 at Phoenix Raceway for the General Tire 150.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.