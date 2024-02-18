ARCA driver Andy Jankowiak delivers epic quote during Daytona race

Andy Jankowiak was willing to do anything to get to Victory Lane at Daytona International Speedway on Friday night during the Daytona ARCA 200.

Jankowiak, driving the No. 73 V1 Fiber Ford, gave an epic quote during the race showing how determined he was to win. He was in the mix in the final lap.

"I’m just gonna put my foot on the floor and I’m not lifting until I see God or the checkered flag," he said in his vehicle.

He was close to getting to the Winner’s Circle too. Jankowiak was in third place as the race went to overtime and pushing hard to get to the front. Jake Finch got loose in front of Jankowiak and hit the wall hard. Armani Williams then got into the back of Jankowiak and set off a wild chain reaction.

Gus Dean was out in the front when the wreck occurred and he was declared the winner. Jankowiak finished in 10th. It was Dean’s first win since 2018 at the Menards 250 at Elko Speedway in Minnesota.

Jankowiak is still looking for that elusive first win of his ARCA Menards Series career. He has 14 top tens in his career. He finished fourth in Michigan last season, but that was as close as he’s gotten thus far.

The ARCA Menards Series is back on the track on March 8 at Phoenix Raceway for the General Tire 150.