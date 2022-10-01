Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Alabama Crimson Tide
Published

Bryce Young leaves game with sprained shoulder

Young left for locker room in second quarter after being evaluated in tent

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 1 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Tide was rolling early in Alabama's game against Arkansas Saturday, but it suddenly stopped.

Bryce Young suffered a sprained shoulder in the second quarter of Bama's 49-26 win over the Razorbacks.

Bryce Young of the Alabama Crimson Tide throws a pass against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium Sept. 24, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Bryce Young of the Alabama Crimson Tide throws a pass against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium Sept. 24, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

He was evaluated in the medical tent and left for the locker room during the quarter, tossing his helmet in anger before entering.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

COLLEGE FOOTBALL WEEK 5 PREVIEW: ALABAMA FACES FIRST SEC ROAD TEST, TOP-10 MATCHUP IN DEATH VALLEY

Young won the Heisman Trophy last year and is widely regarded as one of the top prospects for the next NFL Draft.

He was 7-for-13 for 173 yards passing with a touchdown and an interception when he left. Jalen Milroe replaced him.

Young did come out of the locker room with a helmet on and was questionable to return. He was throwing on the sideline before the second half started, but Milroe started the half under center, and Young never returned.

Bryce Young of the Alabama Crimson Tide runs for a touchdown against the Utah State Aggies at Bryant Denny Stadium Sept. 3, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. 

Bryce Young of the Alabama Crimson Tide runs for a touchdown against the Utah State Aggies at Bryant Denny Stadium Sept. 3, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.  (Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Nick Saban told CBS he will find out more on Young's injury in the coming days.