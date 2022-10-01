Bryce Young leaves game with sprained shoulder

The Tide was rolling early in Alabama's game against Arkansas Saturday, but it suddenly stopped.

Bryce Young suffered a sprained shoulder in the second quarter of Bama's 49-26 win over the Razorbacks.

He was evaluated in the medical tent and left for the locker room during the quarter, tossing his helmet in anger before entering.

Young won the Heisman Trophy last year and is widely regarded as one of the top prospects for the next NFL Draft.

He was 7-for-13 for 173 yards passing with a touchdown and an interception when he left. Jalen Milroe replaced him.

Young did come out of the locker room with a helmet on and was questionable to return. He was throwing on the sideline before the second half started, but Milroe started the half under center, and Young never returned.

Nick Saban told CBS he will find out more on Young's injury in the coming days.