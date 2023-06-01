Antonio Brown wants Cam Newton to play in arena football game: 'I'm offering Cam 150K'

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown has flirted with the idea of suiting up for an arena football game this season.

He even showed up to an Albany Empire practice last Thursday and hinted he would play in one of the team's upcoming games. But Brown ended up being a no-show for last Saturday's game.

The five-time All-Pro receiver previously hinted that quarterback Cam Newton would soon be joining him for an Albany Empire game.

But now Brown appears to be more serious about teaming up with the 2015 NFL MVP.

"If anybody seen Cam Newton let him know he haven't thrown me a touchdown in a game yet and now we finally can make it happen," Brown wrote on Twitter. "I'm offering Cam 150k one game play with me please spam his account."

Brown, who won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, recently mentioned he had "been "in contact" with Newton about joining the organization "in some capacity."

Brown is the co-owner of the Albany Empire and has had a tumultuous run as an owner.

The team's former coach, Damon Ware, reportedly resigned due to missed payments. But the team claims the missed paychecks were a result of a change to its payroll operations.

In an interview in early May, Brown said everyone had been paid what they're owed.

After missing the May 27 game, Brown could play in Albany's home game June 17. Based on his lucrative offer to Newton, it seems clear Brown wants to catch passes from the veteran NFL signal-caller.

After sitting out all of 2022, Newton has made it clear he wants to play in the NFL again. He recently revealed a list of teams he would be willing to be a backup quarterback for in 2023.