Antonio Brown's latest tirade targets 'racist' NFL, 'loser' Ben Roethlisberger

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown has failed in his efforts to latch onto an NFL team as the 2019 season winds down — and he apparently takes his frustrations out on the world through tweets.

Brown went on a tirade Wednesday in a series of tweets, calling the NFL racist and wondering why Ben Roethlisberger is in the NFL despite rape allegations against him. He also took a shot at the XFL.

“Guess all mighty @nfl can hold players out against there will no criminal charges pending nothing but A Caucasian player gets a domestic go to jail still out there playing targeted hate against us everywhere my peeps,” Brown started.

He appeared to be referring to the lawsuit against him filed by his former trainer Brittney Taylor. She alleged that Brown raped and sexually assaulted her in two separate instances. Another Sports Illustrated report accused Brown of sexual assault as well. Brown was not charged with a crime.

The allegations surfaced when Brown was a member of the New England Patriots. The team cut Brown after one game and the wide receiver has not latched onto a team since. Brown was not suspended or placed on the commissioner’s exempt list. The NFL has been investigating the allegations.

He then tweeted at the league’s players’ union wondering why several current players who had been arrested in the past were still allowed to play.

When Dallas Cowboys writer Marcus Mosher theorized there was zero chance Brown plays in the NFL again, the former wide receiver responded: “F-c [sic] em.”

In between the ranting against the NFL, Brown took shots at Roethlisberger and the quarterback’s legal history. The Steelers quarterback was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Nevada in 2009. The two sides settled more than two years after the accusations were made. Separately, Roethlisberger was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Georgia but was not charged.

Brown retweeted a comment by a Twitter user who wrote, “How come Ben Roethlisberger is in the NFL? Didn’t he have serious accusations before ? I don’t always think it’s always necessary to play the “race card” but I can definitely agree with this one! Something ain’t right.”

He then said Roethlisberger was a “loser” before Brown got to Pittsburgh.

When one user suggested Brown should play with the XFL’s St. Louis BattleHawks, he replied: “No way.”

To put the cherry on top, Brown tweeted: “Innocent to proven guilty it’s been 3 months !”

It’s unclear whether Brown will apologize again or declare that he’s retired from the NFL. He’s made similar statements in the past and recanted them.

He apologized to the Patriots and team owner Robert Kraft last month for causing the media drama.