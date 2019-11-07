Antonio Brown says, again, he's done with the NFL: 'No more control of my name and body'

Antonio Brown said, again, he was finished with the NFL.

In an Instagram post Thursday, the former star wide receiver apparently took issue with the league making money off his name and also hit out at those hoping he would come back to save their fantasy football teams.

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

“F—k @nfl. I’m going down another path no more making money off my blood and sweat! No more control of my name and body clear my name I am done with it ! So you fantasy f—ks can let it go.”

Brown, who has not played in the league since he was accused twice of sexual assault and once of rape, further elaborated in a tweet.

“Imagine conforming to a system giving it a 100 percent to see them treat me like this is unfairly ! Making money off my sweat and blood F—k the @nfl I’ll never play in that s—t treat black people the worse! Clear my name and go f—k yourself.”

It appeared that Brown was referencing trying to clear his name in regard to the allegations made against him, which ultimately cost him a job with the New England Patriots. He was accused by a former personal trainer of sexual assault and rape in a civil lawsuit and of sexual assault in a separate report.

Brown has vehemently denied the allegations. He still hasn’t met with the NFL over the allegations, but ESPN reported that the former receiver was going to meet with the league in person next week.

The wide receiver was traded to the Oakland Raiders from the Pittsburgh Steelers in March, but never played a down with the Raiders. Brown forced himself out of Oakland and signed with the New England Patriots. He played one game before being released again.

After his exit in New England, Brown said he was done with the NFL but backtracked days later.

It’s unclear whether teams are interested in signing him despite his representatives’ assertion that there are teams looking to pick him up. The Seattle Seahawks reportedly checked in on Brown before ultimately signing Josh Gordon last week.