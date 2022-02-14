Antonio Brown spends time with Lamar Jackson on Super Bowl Sunday

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Could Antonio Brown seriously join the Baltimore Ravens next year?

Even though it is nowhere near to becoming official, the potential move may happen sooner than later. On Sunday, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson posted a photo of himself with Brown on his Instagram.

Brown posted photos on his own Instagram while at SoFi Stadium for Super Bowl LVI. The former All-Pro wide receiver was sitting next to Kanye West and his two children North and Saint.

In late January, Brown joined ex-wide receiver Brandon Marshall on the "I Am Athlete" podcast and was asked by Marshall who is the one signal-caller he’d like to play with next.

"Lamar Jackson," Brown said at the time.

"That’s who you want to play for?" Marshall responded.

"Action Jackson," Brown said. "Let’s give Lamar Jackson his flowers. … Shout out Lamar Jackson. That’s it. Lamar Jackson is a great quarterback. Not only him throwing the ball, the dynamic of him playing, the excitement."

Jackson came across Brown’s interview on the podcast, and he retweeted the video with a smiling purple devil emoji. Brown was once rumored to join the Ravens back in April 2020 when he was working out with Jackson and his cousin Marquise Brown. After the video appeared on social media, Jackson was asked if he wanted the Ravens to sign Brown.

"I’d be happy if they signed him," Jackson said of Brown, who was coming off a 2019 season in which he was traded from the Steelers to the Raiders. Instead, Brown was later released and signed with the Patriots. After one game with the team, he was released when sexual allegations were mounting against him.

"He’s a great player. He showed it each and every year when he was with the Steelers in the past, but it’s not my decision," Jackson said.

Brown’s NFL future is uncertain, but he made it clear who he would like to play with next year.