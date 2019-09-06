Antonio Brown called Oakland Raiders GM a 'cracker' during confrontation: reports

Details behind the incident between Antonio Brown and Oakland Raiders general manager Mike Mayock began to emerge Friday as the wide receiver’s status for Week 1 hangs in the balance.

According to multiple reports, Brown and Mayock got into a heated argument during practice Wednesday in which Brown threatened to punch Mayock in the face. ESPN reported that Brown used “disparaging language” toward Mayock, which led to his possible suspension for Week 1.

A Raiders source told ESPN that Brown called Mayock a “cracker” and used a slew of “cuss words” toward the general manager. Pro Football Talk also reported the word “cracker” was used.

Mayock reportedly attempted to keep calm during the entire situation.

“[Mayock] was like, ‘I’m cool, I understand your displeasure,'” a source told ESPN. “[Mayock] sort of just like ... just walked away because he saw it escalate.”

ESPN later reported that Brown issued “an emotional apology” at a team meeting Friday.

Tensions between Brown and Mayock reportedly came to a head after Brown shared his apparent displeasure with Mayock for sending him a letter about the possible fines the wide receiver faces for missing a practice and a walkthrough.

Brown shared the letter Mayock sent him and wrote on his Instagram Stories: “WHEN YOUR OWN TEAM WANT TO HATE BUT THERE'S NO STOPPING ME NOW DEVIL IS A LIE. EVERYONE GOT TO PAY THIS YEAR SO WE CLEAR.”

The letter said Brown was going to be fined $40,000 for an unexcused absence from practice on Aug. 18 and $13,950 for skipping a walkthrough in Winnipeg on Aug. 22.

It’s unclear whether Brown will play during the team’s first game Monday night.