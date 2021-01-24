Antonio Brown to miss NFC Championship game, Bucs reportedly want veteran receiver to return next season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without star receiver Antonio Brown when they take on the Green Bay Packers in Sunday’s NFC Championship game but, win or lose, Brown hasn’t played his final game for the Bucs.

Brown was ruled out of the title game on Friday and was officially inactive Sunday after sustaining a knee injury in the divisional round matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

Bruce Arians had hoped that the veteran wide receiver would be healthy in time to travel for the game but he hadn’t progressed enough.

"I just talked to him this morning, and to put him on the plane and fly up there and have it swell more doesn't make any sense," Arians told reporters. "He wasn't as close as we'd hoped, so we'll get him ready for the next one."

Arians seemed optimistic that Brown would be healthy if the Bucs were to advance to the Super Bowl but even if they don’t, sources told the NFL Network on Sunday that the Bucs do "want" Brown back for the 2021 season.

Brown signed a one-year, $1.4 million contract in October after not playing for over a year. He earned a prorated base salary of $750,000 after his suspension was lifted in Week 8 but he showed his worth in the eight games he suited up for.

A seven-time Pro Bowler, Brown totaled 45 receptions for 480 yards and four touchdowns during the regular season. He played 27 snaps against the Saints before hurting his knee in the first half of the game.