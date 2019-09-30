Antonio Brown mocked on social media after asking for help with English paper

Antonio Brown reached out for some college help via social media Sunday morning, but he may want to sideline term papers and start with a "prof reader" for his tweets.

Brown asked the Twitter world whether anyone could help him proofread his English paper. Brown had recently re-enrolled at Central Michigan University and started the new semester.

ANTONIO BROWN EXPECTED TO SET OFF LEGAL BATTLE FOR $61M IN NFL-RECORD FILINGS: REPORT

The former New England Patriots wide receiver, however, was trolled mercilessly because of the grammatical errors he had in his tweet.

“My English paper do by tonight 12am need a prof reader make sure As and Bs #Eng303,” he wrote.

TOM BRADY UNHAPPY WITH PATRIOTS' DECISION TO RELEASE ANTONIO BROWN, LEFT HIM 'BUMMED OUT': REPORT

Twitter users had a field day aiming their jokes at the four-time All-Pro.

Brown spent 11 days with the Patriots after his endless offseason saga with the Oakland Raiders.

The free-agent was released after he was accused of sexual assault and rape in a civil lawsuit and sexual assault in a report that surfaced after his first game with the Patriots against the Miami Dolphins.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brown has since gone back-and-forth on whether he will ever play in the NFL again. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, has insisted that a “few teams” have been interested in his client.