Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Antonio Brown injects himself into Tom Brady's reported marriage woes with crude tweet

Tom Brady and Antonio Brown are former teammates

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen hire divorce lawyers: report Video

Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen hire divorce lawyers: report

'Outnumbered' panelists discuss the 'insanity' of the possible NFL star's divorce following Brady's return from retirement. 

Antonio Brown’s beef with Tom Brady was on full display again Sunday as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took on the Atlanta Falcons and the free agent wide receiver watched from home.

Brown trolled Brady amid reports the seven-time Super Bowl champion and his wife Gisele Bündchen hired divorce lawyers. Brown has been hounding Brady over the rumors in the last week or so.

On Sunday, Brady’s former teammate tweeted the image of a book with a cartoon of his face superimposed on the cover. The title said "Daddy Doesn’t Live Here Anymore: A Book About Divorce."

Antonio Brown (81) of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with quarterback Tom Brady (12) during an NFL game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field Oct. 14, 2021, in Philadelphia.

Antonio Brown (81) of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with quarterback Tom Brady (12) during an NFL game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field Oct. 14, 2021, in Philadelphia. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The book cover also appeared to show a cartoon figure of Brady and Bündchen with what could be their daughter hugging her mother.

Brown also trolled Brady on Instagram Monday when he posted a picture of Bündchen hugging the wide receiver.

The 42-year-old Brazilian supermodel, who is reportedly living apart from the 45-year-old NFL star, was spotted visiting an office building in Miami Thursday.

GISELE BÜNDCHEN GETS HOLISTIC HELP IN MIAMI; TOM BRADY FEELS 'VERY HURT' BY WIFE OF 13 YEARS AMID DIVORCE WOES

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been married since 2009.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been married since 2009. (Stefanie Keenan )

While rumors of a rift in the couple's 13-year union only emerged in recent months, sources told People magazine the pair's relationship woes are "nothing new."

Multiple sources said Brady's decision to return to the NFL for the 2022 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which came 40 days after he had announced his retirement, had caused "a lot of tension" between Bündchen and Brady.

The Vogue cover star was said to be disappointed over his choice because she had hoped he would spend more time with his family. 

Brady and Bündchen have two children – Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9. Brady and Bündchen also co-parent the quarterback’s oldest son Jack, 15, who Brady shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Antonio Brown (81) of the Buccaneers smiles as he talks with Tom Brady (12) during a joint training camp with the Tennessee Titans Aug. 18, 2021, at the AdventHealth Training Center at One Buccaneer Place in Tampa, Fla.

Antonio Brown (81) of the Buccaneers smiles as he talks with Tom Brady (12) during a joint training camp with the Tennessee Titans Aug. 18, 2021, at the AdventHealth Training Center at One Buccaneer Place in Tampa, Fla. (Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Bündchen, usually a fixture on the sidelines of Brady's games, has yet to attend one of her spouse's matchups this season.

