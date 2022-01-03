Antonio Brown was denied ride by police after midgame scene: report

Antonio Brown ripped off his gear and waved to the crowd up on his exit from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but reportedly was in need of a ride Sunday after his antics at MetLife Stadium.

Brown apparently ran right out the stadium into a New Jersey police car to be escorted to a flight immediately after chucking up the "deuces" to the crowd, according to FOX Sports’ Chris Myers, who was calling the game between the Buccaneers and the New York Jets.

Security officers thought he was a jumper, according to ESPN. Brown was reportedly declined a ride to the airport.

"He was shirtless and didn’t have his wallet," a security officer told ESPN.

Brown was spotted just outside the stadium and appeared to be waiting for an Uber to come and pick him up. But the man who came and got him is apparently a driver for several NFL players.

Danny Chalet, also known as Danny Boy Hustle Hard, posted a few videos of himself with Brown on his Instagram Stories, including an apparent FaceTime call with the wide receiver.

"When my brother call me I’m there …. You know how I’m comin," he wrote.

Brown has since posted his goodbyes to the Buccaneers, touted his new rap song and sarcastically explained why he departed the Bucs midgame.