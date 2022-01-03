Expand / Collapse search
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Published
Last Update 34 mins ago

Antonio Brown was denied ride by police after midgame scene: report

Brown was spotted waiting for his ride outside MetLife Stadium

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Antonio Brown ripped off his gear and waved to the crowd up on his exit from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but reportedly was in need of a ride Sunday after his antics at MetLife Stadium.

Brown apparently ran right out the stadium into a New Jersey police car to be escorted to a flight immediately after chucking up the "deuces" to the crowd, according to FOX Sports’ Chris Myers, who was calling the game between the Buccaneers and the New York Jets.

A N.J. State Police trooper, background, watches as Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown throws his gloves into the stands while his team's offense is on the field against the New York Jets during the third quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

A N.J. State Police trooper, background, watches as Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown throws his gloves into the stands while his team's offense is on the field against the New York Jets during the third quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Andrew Mills/NJ Advance Media via AP)

Security officers thought he was a jumper, according to ESPN. Brown was reportedly declined a ride to the airport.

"He was shirtless and didn’t have his wallet," a security officer told ESPN.

Brown was spotted just outside the stadium and appeared to be waiting for an Uber to come and pick him up. But the man who came and got him is apparently a driver for several NFL players.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown gestures to the crowd as he leaves the field while his team's offense is on the field against the New York Jets during the third quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Brown left the game and did not return.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown gestures to the crowd as he leaves the field while his team's offense is on the field against the New York Jets during the third quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Brown left the game and did not return. (Andrew Mills/NJ Advance Media via AP)

ANTONIO BROWN SARCASTICALLY 'REVEALS' WHY HE LEFT BUCS MIDGAME

Danny Chalet, also known as Danny Boy Hustle Hard, posted a few videos of himself with Brown on his Instagram Stories, including an apparent FaceTime call with the wide receiver.

"When my brother call me I’m there …. You know how I’m comin," he wrote.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown talks with a teammate prior to the National Football League game between the New York Jets and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Jan. 2, 2022, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown talks with a teammate prior to the National Football League game between the New York Jets and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Jan. 2, 2022, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Brown has since posted his goodbyes to the Buccaneers, touted his new rap song and sarcastically explained why he departed the Bucs midgame.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com