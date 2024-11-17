Anthony Richardson leads Colts on game-winning drive as Jets drop another heartbreaker

Just when it looked like the New York Jets were on their way to a much-needed victory, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson had other things in mind.

The Colts pulled off a comeback win, 28-27, capped by Richardson’s second rushing touchdown of the day.

Jets kicker Anders Carlson drilled a 35-yard field goal with 2:41 left in the fourth quarter to give New York a five-point lead, knowing the Colts had to score a touchdown if they wished to take the win.

With some time on his side, Richardson used his second play of the game-winning drive to find Alec Pierce deep down the right sideline for a 39-yard pickup into Jets’ territory.

Then Josh Downs hauled in a pass and took it to the 10-yard line for a 17-yard gain, and on 3rd-and-goal, Richardson just wouldn’t be denied. He pushed into the colored paint from four yards out, though Jonathan Taylor’s two-point conversion attempt failed.

Aaron Rodgers and the Jets’ offense, which struggled out the gate but found its stride later in this one, still had some time to get downfield and into field goal range. However, the drive started off badly with a fumble from Rodgers that pushed the Jets back seven yards.

Then, on 3rd-and-7 with 13 seconds left, Rodgers was sacked to end the game as the Jets didn’t have any more timeouts.

With another agonizing loss for Jets fans, social media just couldn’t fathom how this one ended.

"This is not easily quantifiable but it is very possible the 2024 New York #Jets are the worst coached team in the history of sports," ESPN personality Mike Greenberg, a noted Jets fan, said on X. "When the owner said ‘thinking is overrated’ who could have known he meant that literally."

Ex-NFL defensive back Emmanuel Acho added, "The Jets deserve better than the old, unenthused and completely uninspired Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers is just out there collecting checks. I’m no longer convinced he still craves winning as he once did."

Rodgers finished the game 22-of-29 passing for 184 yards with two passing touchdowns, one of them going to Hall and the other to Kenny Yeboah for his first career score.

Hall had 78 yards rushing and 43 through the air to total more than 100 scrimmage yards on the day. Davante Adams led the Jets with 72 yards on six catches.

For the Colts, Taylor had a tough time running with 57 yards on 24 carries, but Richardson had one of his best games passing this season with 272 yards on 20-of-30 through the air. His one touchdown pass went to Josh Downs, who had 84 yards to lead the game in the receiving category.

