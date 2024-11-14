Aaron Rodgers reveals stance on retirement talk amid Jets' disastrous season

Aaron Rodgers’ first two seasons in New York certainly haven’t gone according to plan. But the four-time league MVP says that hasn’t impacted his desire to continue playing next season.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday following a brutal loss to the Arizona Cardinals, Rodgers said the Jets’ 3-7 start has not changed his stance on wanting to play beyond this season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Not really, not for the negative, no. Not really."

When pressed further to clarify whether he wants to play next year, Rodgers, who turns 41 next month, replied, "I think so, yeah."

Speculation about Rodgers’ future in the NFL comes amid the worst start of his two-decade-long career. A torn Achilles in his first game with the Jets had fans holding out for the following year.

AARON RODGERS PINPOINTS JETS' BIGGEST HURDLE: 'IT’S US AGAINST US'

But at 3-7 and following a coaching staff shake up, fans are still waiting.

"You’ve gotta be the same every day. The same energy, the same type of focus, preparation – you’ve gotta set the standard with that," Rodgers said of his mindset,

"Once you dip your head, it gives permission for everybody else to do the same thing. So, it’s important you check yourself on your attitude and your energy every single day you step in the building and it kind of has to be a flip that switches. All the frustration, any disappointment, you leave it outside. You come in the building, and it’s about [being] positive, about being a part of the solution and carrying yourself the right way."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rodgers has one year left on his contract that includes $2.5 million in non-guaranteed base salary with $21 million in bonuses. He would count $23.5 million against the salary cap next season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.