LSU gymnastics star Olivia Dunne shares simple trait that makes her swoon

LSU gymnastics star Olivia Dunne is less than three months away from getting back into competition as the regular season opens up on Jan. 5 for the Tigers as they have a meet against Ohio State.

As Dunne prepares for her final season at LSU, she continues to draw in a massive social media following on TikTok and Instagram. In a TikTok video posted on Friday, Dunne let her 7.8 million followers in on what makes her swoon.

"When he’s an LSU gymnastics fan…," she screen-capped the video of herself rolling around in her bed.

"Bonus points if he comes to our meets >" she added in the caption.

Luckily, Dunne has found the man who not only supports her but is also a fan of LSU gymnastics given that he is a Tigers alumnus himself – Pittsburgh Pirates minor leaguer Paul Skenes.

She and the No. 1 overall MLB draft pick confirmed their relationship over the weekend. She told People magazine what she’s learned from the relationship so far.

"I've definitely learned over the past few years that, this past year mostly, that keeping certain things private is OK," she sad.

"It's funny because there's speculations at first about it, but I guess people caught onto us having pictures and videos together out in public, so that's kind of how the news broke. But we try to keep things private."

Dunne says now that she's entering her senior year, she has "the best grasp" on juggling her fame, money and personal life.

"The past few years, juggling NIL or ever since my sophomore year, since the summer of 2021, I've definitely had a hard time finding balance," she continued. "That's really important because if you don't have balance, that can affect your mental health. I finally feel like I got a grasp on it this year. It's just compartmentalizing things mentally is very important in my everyday routine."

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.