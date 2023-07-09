Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Andrey Rublev hits ridiculous winner, stuns opponent at Wimbledon

Rublev defeated Bublik to advance to the quarterfinals

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Andrey Rublev and Alexander Bublik played five full sets during the fourth round of the Wimbledon Championships on Sunday and the No. 7-seeded Russian showed off his skills and, at one point, left his opponent stunned.

The moment came in the final set against Bublik. The two rallied back and forth when Bublik’s backhand shot sent Rublev to his right. The Russian made an incredible effort to dive for the ball and hit a tremendous shot out of Bublik’s reach.

Andrey Rublev returns a shot

Andrey Rublev returns to Alexander Bublik in a men's singles match on day seven of Wimbledon in London, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Bublik was stunned.

"Probably it was the most lucky shot ever. It just was luck," Rublev said after the match. "I don't think I can do it one more time."

Rublev closed out the match and won.

Andrey Rublev shouts

Andrey Rublev celebrates after beating Alexander Bublik at Wimbledon in London, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Rublev started the match out hot, winning the first two sets 7-5, 6-3 and it appeared he was headed for an easy victory. However, Bublik came back and won tiebreakers in the third and fourth sets.

In the final set, Rublev topped Bublik 6-4 to advance to the quarterfinals. It will be the furthest he’s ever gotten in the Grand Slam tournament. He’s never made it past the quarterfinals in any of the four Grand Slam events.

He lost in the quarterfinals against Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open earlier this year.

Andrey Rublev holds his racket

In the final set, Andrey Rublev topped Alexander Bublik 6-4 to advance to the quarterfinals at Wimbledon, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

He will face Djokovic again or No. 7 Hubert Hurkacz.

