Andrey Rublev hits ridiculous winner, stuns opponent at Wimbledon

Andrey Rublev and Alexander Bublik played five full sets during the fourth round of the Wimbledon Championships on Sunday and the No. 7-seeded Russian showed off his skills and, at one point, left his opponent stunned.

The moment came in the final set against Bublik. The two rallied back and forth when Bublik’s backhand shot sent Rublev to his right. The Russian made an incredible effort to dive for the ball and hit a tremendous shot out of Bublik’s reach.

Bublik was stunned.

"Probably it was the most lucky shot ever. It just was luck," Rublev said after the match. "I don't think I can do it one more time."

Rublev closed out the match and won.

Rublev started the match out hot, winning the first two sets 7-5, 6-3 and it appeared he was headed for an easy victory. However, Bublik came back and won tiebreakers in the third and fourth sets.

In the final set, Rublev topped Bublik 6-4 to advance to the quarterfinals. It will be the furthest he’s ever gotten in the Grand Slam tournament. He’s never made it past the quarterfinals in any of the four Grand Slam events.

He lost in the quarterfinals against Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open earlier this year.

He will face Djokovic again or No. 7 Hubert Hurkacz.